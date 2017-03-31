Home NATIONAL Patrol: Inmate Suspected In Beating Death Of Serial Killer
Patrol: Inmate Suspected In Beating Death Of Serial Killer
NATIONAL
0

Patrol: Inmate Suspected In Beating Death Of Serial Killer

0
0
DONALD HARVEY
now viewing

Patrol: Inmate Suspected In Beating Death Of Serial Killer

white-house
now playing

White House Says "reality" Changing With Regard To Syria

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN DONALD TRUMP
now playing

16 States, DC Urge Court To Continue To Block Travel Ban

ONLINE DATING
now playing

Woman Convicted For Role In Online Dating Scam

missingperson5
now playing

Body Of Missing US Businessman Found In Ecuador

NORTH CAROLINA BATHROOM BILL
now playing

North Carolina's "bathroom bill" Repeal: Who's Satisfied?

SPECIAL NEEDS BAND
now playing

A Band Apart: Special-Needs Musicians Aim For World Stage

BREXIT
now playing

EU Foreign Chief: Defense OK Despite Brexit

MICHALE FLYNN
now playing

Top Dem Says It's Too Soon To Consider Immunity

texas-capital
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Ending Public Payroll Union Deductions

police badge generic
now playing

Police With Arm Tattoos OK For Short-Sleeved Shirts

(AP) – Ohio investigators say an inmate is suspected in the fatal beating of a serial killer who became known as the “Angel of Death” after a string of killings during the 1970s and ’80s.  State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers said Friday that no charges have been filed yet and investigators are continuing to interview witnesses.

Former nurse’s aide Donald Harvey died Thursday, two days after state troopers say he was found beaten at the state’s prison in Toledo.  The 64-year-old was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky.  Harvey later said he was trying to end the suffering of the patients and claimed he killed even more than the 37 he pleaded guilty to in court.

Related posts:

  1. Former Prison Guard Now A Prison Inmate
  2. McAllen Woman Jailed In Intoxication Hit-And-Run Death
Related Posts
white-house

White House Says “reality” Changing With Regard To Syria

jsalinas 0
TRUMP TRAVEL BAN DONALD TRUMP

16 States, DC Urge Court To Continue To Block Travel Ban

jsalinas 0
NORTH CAROLINA BATHROOM BILL

North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” Repeal: Who’s Satisfied?

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video