Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case
Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case
Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case

Patterson Co-Defendant Accepts Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case

The second suspect in the 3-year-old murder of an elderly McAllen man is taking the plea deal. 40-year-old Angel Mario Garza will plead guilty to a charge of capital murder in exchange for a 50-year prison sentence. Had Garza decided to go to trial and been found guilty, he could have been sentenced to life with no parole.   The plea agreement reached with prosecutors allows Garza to be eligible for parole after serving at least half of the sentence.

Garza is admitting he suffocated 96-year-old Martin Knell in his North McAllen home in January 2015 – under orders from Monica Melissa Patterson, who promised him part of Knell’s sizable estate. Patterson was convicted of capital murder in early November for her role in Knell’s death. Prosecutors showed Patterson wanted Knell dead after helping to execute his will that named her a beneficiary. Garza is to formally plead guilty Tuesday in 370th State District Court.

