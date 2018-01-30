Patterson Co-Defendant Formally Pleads Guilty In High-Profile McAllen Murder Case

The second suspect in the 3-year-old murder of an elderly McAllen man pleaded guilty today. 40-year-old Angel Mario Garza formally entered into a plea agreement reached last week, and admitted to a charge of murder in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

The agreement allows Garza to be eligible for parole after serving at least half his sentence. Garza admitted he suffocated 96-year-old Martin Knell in his North McAllen home in January 2015 – under orders from Monica Melissa Patterson, who had helped write Knell’s will that named her a beneficiary of his sizeable estate.

Patterson had promised Garza a portion of the money she stood to gain. Patterson stood trial for her role in the murder, was found guilty in November, and is now serving a life-with-no-parole prison sentence.