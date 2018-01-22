Patterson Co-Defendant Offered Plea Deal In Capital Murder Case

A plea agreement reportedly has been struck between prosecutors and the second suspect in the 3-year-old murder of an elderly McAllen man. 40-year-old Angel Mario Garza is accused of suffocating 96-year-old Martin Knell in his North McAllen home in January 2015 – under orders from Monica Melissa Patterson.

Patterson was convicted of capital murder 2-and-a-half months ago for her role in Knell’s death and is serving a life-with-no-parole prison sentence. Prosecutors presented evidence during her trial showing Patterson wanted Knell dead after helping him execute a will that named her as a beneficiary upon his death.

According to the McAllen Monitor, the judge in Garza’s case has given him a week to decide whether to accept the plea deal, under which Garza would plead guilty in exchange for a 50-year prison sentence.