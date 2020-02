Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 39 other state attorneys general are launching an investigation into one of the top e-cigarette makers.

Paxton announced the probe of JUUL Labs Tuesday claiming they marketed e-cigarettes to minors. Paxton says he also wants to know if JUUL hid potential health risks during marketing campaigns and whether e-cigarettes really help people quit smoking. He calls fighting deceptive business practices a high priority for his office.