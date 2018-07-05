Home TEXAS Paxton: HHS Should Restore Healthy Texas Women Program Funds
Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the federal government to give the state’s Healthy Texas Women program more money. He sent a letter to Health and Human Services today saying the Trump Administration should give 30-million-dollars to Texas to help low-income women get access to family planning and preventative health services.

Paxton says the money was withheld from Texas during part of the Obama Administration because it won’t give cash to Planned Parenthood. He argues the Health Texas Women program isn’t dependent on Planned Parenthood to succeed.

