Payback: Trump Ousts Officials Who Testified On Impeachment

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. President Donald Trump has ousted Sondland, who gave damaging testimony in impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President Donald Trump is exacting swift punishment against those who crossed him during his impeachment hearings. On Friday he ousted two government officials who had delivered damaging testimony. The president took retribution just two days after his acquittal by the Senate. First came news that Trump had ousted Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the Democrats’ impeachment case. He was escorted out of the White House complex Friday. Next came word that Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, also was out.