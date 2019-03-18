Pediatrician Gets 79 Years For Assaults On Kids

Dr. Johnnie Barto heads into Cambria County Courthouse, in Ebensburg, Pa., on Monday, March 18, 2019, for his sentencing in the sexual assault of over two dozen children. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)

(AP) – A former Pennsylvania pediatrician has been sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for sexually assaulting 31 children, most of them patients. Dr. Johnnie Barto of Johnstown was sentenced Monday on dozens of counts, including aggravated indecent assault and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say the 71-year-old spent decades abusing children in the exam room at his pediatric practice and at local hospitals. Nineteen people gave victim impact statements both in person and through a prosecutor ahead of the sentencing. They described how he destroyed their lives, caused them to feel hopelessness and made them fear doctors. His wife, Linda Barto, was among them. She says he “spent his whole sinister life lying and sneaking around so he could carry on his abuse uninterrupted.” The attorney general’s office had asked for 31 to 62 years in prison.