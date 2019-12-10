Pelosi Announces Agreement On North American Trade Pact

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win. This comes on the same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against the president. Just before Pelosi announced her support, Trump said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will “be great” for the U.S. Pelosi says the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement. NAFTA badly divided Democrats but the new pact is more protectionist and labor-friendly, and Pelosi is confident it won’t divide the party, though some liberal activists took to social media to carp at the agreement.