Pelosi Applauds GOP’s Defeat On Health Care

(AP) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has taken comfort in the defeat in the Senate of a Republican-pushed measure aimed at scaling back, or partially repealing, former President Back Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

In a statement following defeat of the measure on a 49-51 vote, the California Democrat says, “The American people have spoken loud and clear against the higher costs and monstrous cruelty of Trumpcare.”

She adds, “Now, Congress must finally pivot to the long overdue bipartisan work to update and improve the Affordable Care Act and to continue to lower Americans’ health costs.” Her counterpart in the Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York, said after the votes that Democrats who resisted the GOP legislation “are not celebrating.” But he also said that he’s “relieved” the measure didn’t pass.