Home NATIONAL Pelosi Applauds GOP’s Defeat On Health Care
Pelosi Applauds GOP’s Defeat On Health Care
NATIONAL
0

Pelosi Applauds GOP’s Defeat On Health Care

0
0
920×920 (15)
now viewing

Pelosi Applauds GOP’s Defeat On Health Care

State Fair Ride Malfunction
now playing

Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago

imrs
now playing

Not Much Progress Reported On Effort To Overhaul Tax Code

Israel Palestinians
now playing

Jordan Charges Israeli Embassy Guard With Murder

WireAP_3258c0b25a7f4501ae51164ef6df0403_12x5_992
now playing

Thousands of North Korean laborers in US-allied Gulf nations

3-bighuntforru
now playing

'Big Hunt' For Russian Hackers, But No Obvious Election Link

274410-20170601-putin
now playing

Russia Orders Cut In US Diplomats In Reaction To Sanctions

Pakistan_Politics_29173.jpg-48cbe
now playing

Sharif Formally Steps Down As Pakistan's PM

49cad8a93c4a441cbf6a636ee4486c3b-780×521
now playing

White House Tensions Catch Fire With Scaramucci Interviews

guilty-verdict
now playing

Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Brothers Sentenced For Roles In Drug Operation

(AP) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has taken comfort in the defeat in the Senate of a Republican-pushed measure aimed at scaling back, or partially repealing, former President Back Obama’s Affordable Care Act.
In a statement following defeat of the measure on a 49-51 vote, the California Democrat says, “The American people have spoken loud and clear against the higher costs and monstrous cruelty of Trumpcare.”
She adds, “Now, Congress must finally pivot to the long overdue bipartisan work to update and improve the Affordable Care Act and to continue to lower Americans’ health costs.” Her counterpart in the Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York, said after the votes that Democrats who resisted the GOP legislation “are not celebrating.” But he also said that he’s “relieved” the measure didn’t pass.

Related posts:

  1. Former Pharr City Commissioner Makes Initial Court Appearance On Health Care Fraud Charges
  2. Health Plan Group Opposes Fresh GOP Effort
  3. Trump’s Transgender Troops Ban Divides Veterans In Congress
  4. Senate Rejects Clean Repeal Of Obamacare, Without A Replacement
Related Posts
State Fair Ride Malfunction

Man Killed In Fair Thrill Ride Wreck Joined Marines Week Ago

Zack Cantu 0
imrs

Not Much Progress Reported On Effort To Overhaul Tax Code

Zack Cantu 0
3-bighuntforru

‘Big Hunt’ For Russian Hackers, But No Obvious Election Link

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video