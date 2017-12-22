Home NATIONAL Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation
Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation
NATIONAL
0

Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation

0
0
Nancy Pelosi Holds Weekly News Conference
now viewing

Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation

ows_148243710169845
now playing

Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

afp_ve3m0-e1514038607108
now playing

33 Killed As Bus Falls Into River In Western India

KJHJ
now playing

The Latest: Family IDs Felon Killed In Deputy Shooting

1280x720_71030B00-IYHZE
now playing

Immigrant Teen Denied Abortion Threatened To Hurt Herself

Child+with+Police+lights
now playing

Child Safe After Found Walking Along Houston Highway

untitled
now playing

Mother Sues Over Texas Arrest Captured On Cellphone Video

AP-Ahmad-Khan-Rahimi-Manhattan-Explosion-MEM-161220_12x5_992
now playing

Feds: Manhattan Bomber Trying To Radicalize Other Inmates

rts178ns
now playing

Appeals Court: Trump Exceeded Authority With Travel Ban

5a3dcc2ffc7e93e8598b4567
now playing

The Latest: Russia Attacks US Decision To Arm Ukraine

Train Derailment Washington State
now playing

Train Crew Not Using Electronic Devices Before Crash

(AP) – House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is pressuring House Republicans not to shut down an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
In a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday, Pelosi says Democrats are “deeply concerned” about GOP efforts to wrap up the investigation. Republicans on the House intelligence panel are conducting some of their final interviews this week after looking into the meddling for much of the last year. Democrats on the committee say they are rushing a conclusion.
In the letter, Pelosi says “political haste must not cut short valid investigatory threads.” She says many questions about the foreign interference remain.
Ryan appoints members of the intelligence committee, and could pressure the panel to extend the investigation. But he has largely stayed away from discussing it.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Governor Orders Investigation Into Youth Lockup Abuse
Related Posts
ows_148243710169845

Gift Wrap Or Tape In 1 Hour: How Amazon Aids Procrastinators

Danny Castillon 0
AP-Ahmad-Khan-Rahimi-Manhattan-Explosion-MEM-161220_12x5_992

Feds: Manhattan Bomber Trying To Radicalize Other Inmates

Danny Castillon 0
rts178ns

Appeals Court: Trump Exceeded Authority With Travel Ban

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video