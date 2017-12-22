Pelosi Asks Ryan To Extend Russia Investigation

(AP) – House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is pressuring House Republicans not to shut down an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

In a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday, Pelosi says Democrats are “deeply concerned” about GOP efforts to wrap up the investigation. Republicans on the House intelligence panel are conducting some of their final interviews this week after looking into the meddling for much of the last year. Democrats on the committee say they are rushing a conclusion.

In the letter, Pelosi says “political haste must not cut short valid investigatory threads.” She says many questions about the foreign interference remain.

Ryan appoints members of the intelligence committee, and could pressure the panel to extend the investigation. But he has largely stayed away from discussing it.

