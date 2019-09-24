Pelosi Calls Growing Ukraine-Trump Controversy “Remarkable”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joins a rally of organized labor to show support for union workers, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. More House Democrats are urging impeachment inquiry amid reports that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the growing controversy involving President Trump and Ukraine is “remarkable.” During a DC speech Tuesday, Pelosi said the House and Senate Intelligence Committees must have access to a report compiled by the intelligence community’s inspector general. The report was based on a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s recent conversation with the president of Ukraine. Pelosi sidestepped questions about impeachment, but said Congress has a constitutional duty to hold presidents accountable.

Trump has rejected reports that anything inappropriate was discussed with the Ukrainian leader. He insists that he did not temporarily withhold nearly 400-million-dollars in aid while pressuring the Ukrainian leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden had some business dealings in Ukraine. Trump claims the Bidens should be investigated, but he says there was no “quid pro quo” in his conversation with the Ukrainian president.