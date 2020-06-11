Pelosi: Confederate Symbols ‘have to go’ From Capitol, Bases

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the names of Confederate figures “have to go” from the U.S. Capitol building and military bases. She spoke Thursday as a GOP-led Senate panel approved a plan by Sen. Elizabeth Warren that would remove the names of Confederate figures from military bases and other Pentagon assets.

President Donald Trump, however, is vowing not to change names like Fort Bragg and Fort Hood. Confederate monuments have emerged as a flashpoint since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. But Republicans in the Senate, who are at risk of losing their majority in the November elections, aren’t with Trump on this issue.