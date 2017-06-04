Pelosi Decries ‘weird’ Trump Claims

(AP) – House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Obama administration’s national security adviser broke the law is “weird” and “beneath the dignity” of the presidency. Pelosi called on Trump to “declassify the basis” of his comment and said, “It’s time for him to be president, to be the manager.”

Pelosi said Thursday that Trump’s comments about former national security adviser Susan Rice were unfounded and said Trump “keeps doing a limbo dance. How low can you go?” Trump told The New York Times on Wednesday that Rice committed a crime when she asked government analysts to disclose the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports. Trump would not say whether he reviewed new intelligence to support his claim.