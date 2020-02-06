Pelosi Defends Speech-Ripping As Protesting ‘falsehoods’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference the morning after the impeachment of President Donald Trump ended in acquittal, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is defending her speech-ripping performance behind President Donald Trump’s back at his State of the Union address. She tells reporters that the prime-time speech on Tuesday contained “falsehoods” and she says she wanted to broadcast that “this is not the truth,” so she shredded her copy of the address.

Pelosi’s remarks come during a difficult week for Democrats, who are in the middle of a presidential nomination fight. Trump was acquitted of two impeachment charges during a Senate trial that ended Wednesday.