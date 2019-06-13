Pelosi: No One Issue Will Trigger Impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reflects on bills that have passed the House but die in the Senate because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., does not bring them up for a vote, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Reacting to President Donald Trump's statement that he would accept assistance from a foreign power, Pelosi said it's so against any sense of decency. An avid sports fan, Pelosi is wearing the colors of the Golden State Warriors colors, a gold jacket with blue pants. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says impeachment proceedings against President Trump will not be triggered by one singular issue. At the Capitol today, Pelosi said the House will hold Trump accountable for his sometimes “ridiculous” behavior. She accused Trump again of engaging in a “criminal cover-up” and believes he is neglecting the oath he took when he stepped into office.

Pelosi was referencing Trump’s controversial comments that he would likely listen if a foreign source offered him “dirt” on a political opponent.