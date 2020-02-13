Pelosi On Stone Case: Trump Is Assaulting Rule Of Law

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is accusing President Trump of assaulting the rule of law in the Roger Stone case. Talking to reporters at the Capitol, Pelosi said Trump is again abusing his power by trying to publicly influence the sentencing of his longtime ally. Stone was found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Pelosi suggested that Attorney General Bill Barr is enabling Trump and she called Barr a “sad disappointment” for the nation. She said Trump believes he is above the law and called on Republicans to speak out.