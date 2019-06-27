Pelosi Pressed On Photos Of Dead Migrant Man & Young Daughter

Images of a dead migrant man and his young daughter on the Rio Grande River are triggering shock and outrage across the globe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today “I just think it’s such a shame for that to be a face of America around the world.” Pelosi, who has been a harsh critic of Trump and his border policies said there are consequences. She said border security is important, but, “We don’t have to undermine who we are as a country.” The man and his daughter drowned trying to enter the U.S. after trying to seek asylum.