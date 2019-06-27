NATIONALTRENDING

Pelosi Pressed On Photos Of Dead Migrant Man & Young Daughter

By 163 views
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly media availability on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Images of a dead migrant man and his young daughter on the Rio Grande River are triggering shock and outrage across the globe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today “I just think it’s such a shame for that to be a face of America around the world.” Pelosi, who has been a harsh critic of Trump and his border policies said there are consequences. She said border security is important, but, “We don’t have to undermine who we are as a country.” The man and his daughter drowned trying to enter the U.S. after trying to seek asylum.

O’Rourke Says Economy Has to Work For Everyone

Previous article

Supreme Court Rules On Citizenship Question, Gerrymandering

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL