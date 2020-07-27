NATIONAL

Pelosi Presses GOP To Quickly Negotiate Virus Aid With Dems

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Republicans and the White House should start now to negotiate with Democrats to resolve their differences over a pandemic relief package. She says “time is running out” because federal unemployment assistance and an eviction moratorium expire Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to try again to roll out the Republicans’ $1 trillion proposal Monday afternoon. At the same time, the White House is suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible. Pelosi has invited them to her office after McConnell unveils his bill to hammer out a compromise with Democrats.

