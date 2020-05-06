Pelosi Pushes Ahead On Massive Virus Bill, But GOP Wary

In this April 30, 2020, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Democrats are seeking to drive the debate on the next coronavirus response bill. They're promising a mega-package stuffed with Democratic priorities, including funding for state and local governments. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP) — House Democrats are seeking to drive the debate on the next coronavirus response bill. They’re promising a package stuffed with Democratic priorities, including funding for state and local governments. But a chorus of GOP leaders is expressing resistance to more spending. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is promising that the Democratic-controlled House will deliver legislation to help state and local governments. But any Democratic bill will need more culling than early Democratic efforts, which came under GOP attack for easy-to-criticize items like aid to Washington, D.C.’s Kennedy Center and material taken from the so-called Green New Deal.