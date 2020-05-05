Pelosi Pushes New Virus Package As GOP Resists Big Spending

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving forward on the next coronavirus aid measure. It’s a sweeping $800 billion-plus package that is expected to be unveiled soon.

Democrats say key to any plan to reopen the economy is robust testing for the virus. They are also expected to propose another round of direct cash aid for anxious Americans, funds for states to prevent layoffs and more money to shore up businesses in the stay-home economy.

Pelosi is pushing the package even as the House stays closed, due to the health risks of returning to Washington, while the Senate reopens in the pandemic. Republicans are resisting new outlays as President Donald Trump encourages states to reopen and Americans to return to work.