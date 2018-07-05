Home NATIONAL Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories
Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories
NATIONAL
0

Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories

0
0
15256606515060198cMKYzl8u1-700×445
now viewing

Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories

1048315965
now playing

Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump: '13 Angry Democrats' On Mueller Team Should Be Wary

688640ec-b95d-42c5-8185-2895624d3fa3-large16x9_Eddyrecall
now playing

Texas Company Recalls Nearly 25 Tons Of Smoked Sausage Items

fd4040ebe93e459d89a77dacd9ac13de
now playing

Chelsea Manning: Insurgent Bid For US Senate Is Genuine

ipanews_fed359e8-4bb0-499e-89ee-995f7a05da1c_1
now playing

Putin Takes Oath Of Office For 4th Term As Russian President

376732Image1
now playing

Syria's Kurds Put IS On Trial With Focus On Reconciliation

1525667885794
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Criminal Charges To Be Read Against Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Monday

hurricane hunter plane-1
now playing

Hurricane Hunter Airplane Tour Kicks Off In McAllen

GAS PUMP
now playing

Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire

(AP) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says a Democratic House takeover is possible because of vulnerable Republicans in districts President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

In Des Moines, Iowa, to address the Polk County Democrats’ spring banquet, the California congresswoman dampened talk of landslides, and instead says narrow victories in more districts than expected would fuel a change in House leadership.

Rather than a looming Democratic wave, Pelosi likened Democrats’ momentum to “a lot of small droplets of water.”

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: NASA Says Mars-Bound Insight Reaches Earth Orbit
  2. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
  3. Trump: North Korea Summit Plans Set; Drawdown Not On Table
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
1048315965

Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal

Roxanne Garcia 0
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach

Trump: ’13 Angry Democrats’ On Mueller Team Should Be Wary

Roxanne Garcia 0
fd4040ebe93e459d89a77dacd9ac13de

Chelsea Manning: Insurgent Bid For US Senate Is Genuine

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video