Pelosi Says Postmaster Has No Plans To Restore Mail Cuts

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s postmaster general has no intention of restoring mail equipment or paying overtime hours he cut despite public outcry the changes are undermining service before Election Day.

Pelosi says she told Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in phone call that his decision to temporarily pause any further mail service changes is “wholly insufficient.” She says DeJoy “frankly admitted” he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and mail infrastructure and no plans for adequate overtime. The House is pushing ahead with a vote Saturday on legislation on the Postal Service.