Pelosi Says Trump ‘took a pass’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters as she departs after meeting with all the House Democrats, many calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after his latest defiance of Congress by blocking his former White House lawyer from testifying yesterday, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump “took a pass” on working together with Democrats to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

Pelosi spoke at the Capitol after a brief meeting with Trump at the White House. After the meeting, Trump said he won’t work with Democrats as long as they are moving ahead with investigations of his administration.

Pelosi said congressional Democrats went to the White House “in a spirit of bipartisanship to find common ground” on infrastructure. She told reporters afterward: “For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part. … he just took a pass.” She added that “In any event, I pray for the president of the United States.” Hours earlier, Pelosi had told reporters that Trump is involved in a “cover-up.”