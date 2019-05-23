Pelosi Suggests ‘intervention’ Over Trump Threat

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is suggesting an “intervention” with President Donald Trump after he vowed to not work with Congress unless Democrats stop investigating him.

The California Democrat described a pattern of “stunts” by Trump to change the subject amid the investigations and unflattering news about him. On Wednesday, Trump stalked out of a meeting with Democrats that had been set up to talk about how to pay for a $2 trillion package to repair the nation’s roads and bridges.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday at her weekly news conference: “I wish that his family or his administration or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.” And she suggested: “Maybe he wants to take a leave of absence.”

Wednesday’s blow-up between Trump and Democratic congressional leaders came as Trump has refused Democrats’ demand for documents and testimony in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russia’s election meddling and contacts with the Trump campaign.