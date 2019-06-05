NATIONAL

Pelosi: Threatened Mexico Tariffs “Distraction From Mueller Report”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Mexico is a “distraction from the Mueller report.” Talking with reporters at the Capitol today, Pelosi said Trump is heading into “dangerous territory.”

Trump is trying to push Mexico to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. Pelosi said American consumers will be punished by tariffs on Mexico. She called it “bad policy” and noted that the White House has not sent Congress any specifics about the threatened tariffs.

