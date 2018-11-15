Pelosi To Pelosi Challengers: “Come On In”

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has a message for anyone thinking of challenging her bid for Speaker of the House: “Come on in, the water’s warm.” At the Capitol today, Pelosi expressed confidence that she has the votes to become Speaker. She called herself the best person for the job and said she has overwhelming support among House Democrats.

A group of Democrats is trying to block Pelosi’s bid but no one has stepped forward to challenge her. Pelosi was Speaker from 2007-2011. Democrats regained control of the House in the midterm elections.