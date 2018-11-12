Home NATIONAL Pelosi: Trump Thinks Mexico Will Pay For Wall
Pelosi: Trump Thinks Mexico Will Pay For Wall
Pelosi: Trump Thinks Mexico Will Pay For Wall

(AP) – House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump thinks Mexico will pay for the border wall through the new trade deal.

Pelosi told colleagues privately that Trump insisted during an Oval Office meeting that Mexico will pay for the wall “one way or another.”  She told him Mexico isn’t going to pay for it. The president responded that Mexico would pay with money the U.S. will make from the revised North American Free Trade Deal, known as USMCA.

Pelosi told the president “that’s terrible” and told him she’s going “go out and tell people that you think that Mexico is paying for it with money that should be going into our economy.”  Pelosi’s remarks to Democrats were described by an aide in the room who was not authorized to speak publicly.

