Pelosi: Trump ‘Vulnerable Personally’ Amid Russia Probe

(AP) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump has made himself “very vulnerable personally” as any campaign ties with Russia are investigated.

Pelosi points to Trump’s reported request to then-FBI Director James Comey to lay off an investigation of Trump’s former national security adviser.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Pelosi says she’s not encouraging of discouraging talk that Trump should be impeached. She says constituents of those discussing impeachment think that Trump’s behavior has been appalling.

The California Democrat is questioning Trump’s fitness for office and says “the person who’s going to impeach Donald Trump is Donald Trump.”

She calls a report that Trump referred to Comey as a “nut job” more reason to believe that Trump doesn’t respect the office that he holds.