Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., responds forcefully to a question from a reporter who asked if she hated President Donald Trump, after announcing earlier that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Trump’s actions have left the House with “no choice” on impeachment.

Speaking at the Capitol, Pelosi argued that Trump abused his power and violated the Constitution. She called the Ukraine scandal an “a-ha moment” for the nation.

Pelosi said Trump violated his oath of office by pressuring a foreign government to announce an investigation of former VP Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden had business dealings in Ukraine.