Pelosi Urges Trump Administration To Give Whistleblower Report To Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging the Trump administration to give Congress access to a controversial whistleblower report.

In a statement, Pelosi said lawmakers must ensure that the President and his Administration are conducting national security and foreign policy “in the best interest of the American people, not the President’s personal interest.”   The whistleblower complaint reportedly involved a troubling “promise” that the President allegedly made to a foreign leader. Pelosi said it raises grave and urgent concerns about U.S. national security.

In earlier remarks, Trump called the whistleblower report ridicious and insisted that his conversations with other world leaders are always appropriate.

