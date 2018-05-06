Penalty Phase Postponed Again For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

The sentencing phase has been delayed a second time in the Cameron County trial of a Mexican national found guilty of killing a Border Patrol agent. Judge Migdalia Lopez postponed proceedings again Monday after a defense witness failed to show up.

Defense attorneys had initially asked for a postponement Friday, saying they needed more time to prepare the witness. Attorneys for Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval will be trying to persuade jurors to spare the defendant’s life.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case last Friday morning, attempting to show why Tijerina-Sandoval should be sentenced to death. The 34-year-old defendant was convicted Wednesday of capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shooting that killed agent Javier Vega and wounded his father almost four years ago in Willacy County.