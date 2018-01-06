Penalty Phase Postponed For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

The punishment phase of the trial of one defendant found guilty of killing a Border Patrol agent has been pushed into next week.

Judge Migdalia Lopez on Friday granted a request by defense attorneys, who asked for more time to turn up a witness. Just prior, prosecutors had called their last witness in their push for a death sentence against Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval.

A Cameron County jury Wednesday convicted Tijerina-Sandoval of capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shooting that killed Javier Vega and wounded his father almost four years ago. The defendant was one of two men who tried to rob the Vegas as they were fishing along coastal Willacy County.

The defense is scheduled to present its case for sparing Tijerina-Sandoval’s life starting Monday afternoon.