Penalty Phase Resumes Monday For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

The punishment phase resumes Monday in the trial of one defendant found guilty of killing a Border Patrol agent. It’ll be a third day of testimony after Judge Migdalia Lopez Friday granted defense attorneys their request for more time to prepare their case.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday morning after calling their last witness in their push to persuade a Cameron County jury to sentence Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval to death.

Tijerina-Sandoval was convicted Wednesday of capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shooting that killed Javier Vega and wounded his father almost four years ago. The defendant was one of two men who tried to rob the Vegas as they were fishing along coastal Willacy County.