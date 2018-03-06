Home LOCAL Penalty Phase Resumes Monday For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent
Penalty Phase Resumes Monday For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Penalty Phase Resumes Monday For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

0
0
gustavo tijerina sandoval killed javier vega
now viewing

Penalty Phase Resumes Monday For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

President Paige Patterson
now playing

Officials: Ex-Baptist Leader Mishandled Separate Rape Claims

MARY HARRISON KILLED HER HUSBAND BECAUSE HE WAS BEATING HER CAT
now playing

Woman Says Husband Slain Because He Was Beating Cat

BODY FOUND
now playing

Body of 65-Year-Old Woman Found In Trash Container

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

100 In After-School-Party Brawl

GERMANS SHOOT MAN NEAR CATHEDRAL
now playing

Berlin Police Shoot, Wound Man Near Cathedral

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Many Breast Cancer Patients Can Skip Chemo, Big Study Finds

44875bd5-8fb2-4bb2-b9f2-4e203407c064
now playing

Giuliani: Trump Team Would Try To Avert Subpoena

US AND CHINA RELATIONS
now playing

China Warns US No Deal If Tariffs Go Ahead

voter fraud
now playing

Arrest Number 5 In Alleged Edinburg Vote Fraud Scheme

hit and run-1
now playing

San Benito Woman Killed In High-Speed Hit-And-Run

The punishment phase resumes Monday in the trial of one defendant found guilty of killing a Border Patrol agent. It’ll be a third day of testimony after Judge Migdalia Lopez Friday granted defense attorneys their request for more time to prepare their case.

Prosecutors rested their case Friday morning after calling their last witness in their push to persuade a Cameron County jury to sentence Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval to death.

Tijerina-Sandoval was convicted Wednesday of capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shooting that killed Javier Vega and wounded his father almost four years ago. The defendant was one of two men who tried to rob the Vegas as they were fishing along coastal Willacy County.

Related posts:

  1. Mourning For Guatemalan Woman Shot By US Border Patrol
  2. Rio Grande Valley Customs Officials Detect Marked Increase In Asylum Seekers
  3. Second Attempt To Seek Bond Fails For Valley Doctor Charged In Huge Health Care Fraud Scheme
  4. Welfare Concern Issued For Man Missing In Brownsville
Related Posts
MARY HARRISON KILLED HER HUSBAND BECAUSE HE WAS BEATING HER CAT

Woman Says Husband Slain Because He Was Beating Cat

jsalinas 0
voter fraud

Arrest Number 5 In Alleged Edinburg Vote Fraud Scheme

jsalinas 0
hit and run-1

San Benito Woman Killed In High-Speed Hit-And-Run

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video