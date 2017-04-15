Home NATIONAL Pence Aims To Reassure Allies Amid North Korea Threat
Pence Aims To Reassure Allies Amid North Korea Threat
NATIONAL
0

Pence Aims To Reassure Allies Amid North Korea Threat

0
0
WireAP_a14ac70223b146819c0ca13c1169d1be_12x5_1600
now viewing

Pence Aims To Reassure Allies Amid North Korea Threat

Part-PAR-Par8137220-1-1-0
now playing

Turkey Detains 49 IS Suspects Said To Be Planning Attacks

prison
now playing

West Texas Drug Ring Leader Gets 35 Years, Must Pay $37M

Ethan+Couch+affluenza+bitch
now playing

Texas Court Won't Release 'Affluenza' Defendant From Jail

998bf0fd-8dad-4926-b9de-3d3874a9ab00-large16x9_1280x960_60511B00LAJOZ
now playing

Report: 65 Texas Foster Children In March Stayed In Offices

Arizona Cardinals v Washington Redskins
now playing

Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter

dbc60cd2-a72f-427e-bf87-095659180104-dbc60cd2a72f427ebf87095659180104rendition_2_Jakubowskiwwohair
now playing

Manifesto-Writing Fugitive Found Camping On Wisconsin Farm

arkansas-injection-protests
now playing

Arkansas' Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings

f962a7b4ad7a415cae79f8b0134b5da7-780×514
now playing

Army Taps Reservists With Cyber Skills To Fight IS Militants

KJHJ
now playing

At Easter, Trump Has Yet To Find A Church Home In DC

untitled
now playing

Trump White House Drops Policy Of Identifying Visitors

(AP) – President Donald Trump has been vague about the options he might employ to deal with North Korea, and it may be up to Vice President Mike Pence to fill in the details.

Pence is visiting South Korea beginning Sunday, part of an Asia-Pacific trip that comes amid indications that North Korea is potentially preparing its sixth nuclear test in a decade or a significant missile launch.

Trump has responded to recent concerns over North Korea with a swagger that suggests a new, tougher stance. A U.S. aircraft carrier has been dispatched to waters off the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.

Military officials have said the U.S. doesn’t intend to use military force against North Korea in response to either a nuclear test or a missile launch.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Strategy On North Korea: ‘Maximum pressure and engagement’
  2. Trump Strategy On NKorea: ‘Maximum Pressure And Engagement’
  3. Russia Watching Korea Tension With Great Concern
  4. Amid Policy Shifts, Trump Voters Are Forgiving – To A Point
Related Posts
Arizona Cardinals v Washington Redskins

Ex-NFL Player Driving Truck That Ran Over, Killed Daughter

Danny Castillon 0
dbc60cd2-a72f-427e-bf87-095659180104-dbc60cd2a72f427ebf87095659180104rendition_2_Jakubowskiwwohair

Manifesto-Writing Fugitive Found Camping On Wisconsin Farm

Danny Castillon 0
arkansas-injection-protests

Arkansas’ Multiple Execution Plan In Limbo After Rulings

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video