Home NATIONAL Pence Breaks Tie, Senate Takes Up Health Bill
Pence Breaks Tie, Senate Takes Up Health Bill
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Pence Breaks Tie, Senate Takes Up Health Bill

0
0
HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now viewing

Pence Breaks Tie, Senate Takes Up Health Bill

body identifified
now playing

Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

James Matthew Bradley Jr.
now playing

Driver's Commercial License Was Suspended

Maine Republican Susan Collins AND BLAKE FARENTHOLD
now playing

GOP Sen. Collins Mocks Texan Who Challenged Her To A Duel

single-engine Hawker Sea Fury
now playing

2 People Hurt When Vintage Plane Crashes Near Airport

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

Brain Disease Seen In Most Football Players In Large Report

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Hearing On Charlie Gard Case To Resume Wednesday

IDENTITY THEFT
now playing

IRS See Big Drop In Identity Theft, Stolen Tax Refunds

MUSLIMS PRAY AT HOLY SITE
now playing

Muslims To Pray Outside Jerusalem Holy Site

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump's Political Speech To Scouts Inspires Parental Outrage

US NAVY SHIP FIRES WARNING SHOT NEAR IRANIAN SHIP
now playing

Official: US Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots Near Iranian Ship

(AP) – The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates.   Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

In a dramatic turn, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona where he is battling brain cancer to cast a crucial vote on proceeding on health care.   The vote sets up days of debate and votes on repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law. Whatever the Senate approves still requires a vote in the House.

Related posts:

  1. GOP Sets Senate Health Care Vote Buoyed By McCain Return
  2. Manafort Meets With Senate Officials On Russia
  3. California Governor To Extend Climate Change Bill 10 Years
  4. Texas Mulls Revived ‘bathroom bill’ Despite Uncertain Odds
Related Posts
body identifified

Officials Identify Victim Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

jsalinas 0
James Matthew Bradley Jr.

Driver’s Commercial License Was Suspended

jsalinas 0
Maine Republican Susan Collins AND BLAKE FARENTHOLD

GOP Sen. Collins Mocks Texan Who Challenged Her To A Duel

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video