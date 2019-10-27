Pence Calls ISIS Takedown “Great Day For America”

In this photo provided by the White House, President Donald Trump is joined by from left, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Vice President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary mark Esper, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, Deputy Director for Special Operations on the Joint Staff, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Situation Room of the White House in Washington. monitoring developments as in the U.S. Special Operations forces raid that took out Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Shealah Craighead/The White House via AP)

Vice President Mike Pence is calling the killing of an ISIS leader a “great day for America.” Appearing on CBS’s Face The Nation, Pence said “It’s a tribute to the courage of our armed forces, special forces that executed the raid on the compound last night .”

President Trump announced Sunday morning that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a tunnel Saturday in northwest Syria. Pence said the White House received intelligence indicating a “high probability” that Baghdadi was in the area. He went on to praise Trump for his “decisiveness” “courage” and “professionalism” while dealing with the operation.