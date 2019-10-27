Pence Calls ISIS Takedown “Great Day For America”

Vice President Mike Pence is calling the killing of an ISIS leader a “great day for America.” Appearing on CBS’s Face The Nation, Pence said “It’s a tribute to the courage of our armed forces, special forces that executed the raid on the compound last night .”
President Trump announced Sunday morning that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died in a tunnel Saturday in northwest Syria. Pence said the White House received intelligence indicating a “high probability” that Baghdadi was in the area. He went on to praise Trump for his “decisiveness” “courage” and “professionalism” while dealing with the operation.
