Pence Calls Report On Trump Affair "baseless"
Pence Calls Report On Trump Affair “baseless”

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Holds Press Conference
Pence Calls Report On Trump Affair “baseless”

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says reports that an adult film star had an alleged affair with President Donald Trump are “baseless allegations.”Pence spoke to The Associated Press during a visit to Jerusalem on Monday. He said he was “not going to comment on the latest baseless allegations against the president.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s personal lawyer brokered a payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to prohibit her from publicly discussing the alleged affair before the presidential election.

Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford. Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, has denied there was any relationship. He gave the Journal a statement from “Stormy Daniels” denying receiving “hush money.”

The AP reported that a tabloid magazine held back from publishing her 2011 account of the alleged affair after Cohen threatened to sue.

