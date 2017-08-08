Pence Carves His Own Political ID, On Behalf Of Trump

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says a report suggesting he is laying the groundwork for a possible presidential run “disgraceful and offensive.”

Pence says his team is focusing on advancing the agenda of President Donald Trump to see him re-elected in 2020.

The vice president’s rebuttal comes after a Sunday story in The New York Times detailing efforts of several Republicans looking ahead to 2020.

The story notes Pence’s political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers believe he would only run if Trump does not.

Pence says “the allegations in this article are categorically false.”

Trump has not suggested he won’t seek a second term. But his first six months in office have been turbulent, marked by staff infighting, legislative struggles and a series of investigations.