Pence: Citation For Small Church Service ‘beyond the pale’

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says it is “beyond the pale” that the pastor of a Virginia church was issued a criminal citation for having 16 people at a Palm Sunday service that authorities claim violated the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sided with the Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague in a lawsuit the church filed against Gov. Ralph Northam after its pastor was cited. Speaking on “The Brian Kilmeade Show? on Fox News Radio on Wednesday, Pence said he agreed with the DOJ’s decision to support the church.

Pence said even during a national emergency, every American enjoys the freedom of religion. The state is expected to file a legal brief in the lawsuit on Thursday.