Home NATIONAL Pence Criticizes AP For Publishing His Wife’s Email Address
Pence Criticizes AP For Publishing His Wife’s Email Address
NATIONAL
0

Pence Criticizes AP For Publishing His Wife’s Email Address

0
0
Mike Pence
now viewing

Pence Criticizes AP For Publishing His Wife’s Email Address

920×920
now playing

2 Ex-San Antonio Police Officers Convicted Of Sex Assault

KJHJK
now playing

Texan Sentenced To 21 Years In Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot

March_4_Trump_California_62689
now playing

The Latest: 10 Arrested In Pro-Trump Rally In Berkeley

JOIJ
now playing

NYPD Probing Possible Vandalism At Largely Jewish Cemetery

1703041408-Trump-Accuses-Obama-Of-Wiretapping
now playing

Trump Accuses Obama Of Tapping His Phones, Invokes Watergate

images
now playing

Prosecutors: NY Man Willing To Sacrifice Self For Jihad

IUIUY
now playing

Flip The Script: Cursive Sees Revival In School Instruction

220×125
now playing

Republicans In Maine, Utah Want Trump To Undo Monuments

KHJ
now playing

Income Tax Audits Plummet As IRS Loses Agents To Budget Cuts

784f9c2c11b34da58c91f17503215a55-780×520
now playing

Immigration Courts: Record Number Of Cases, Many Problems

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing The Associated Press for listing his wife’s email address in a story about his frequent resistance to public records requests while Indiana’s governor.

In a tweet Saturday, Pence said that by publishing the personal AOL address of his wife, Karen, the AP “violated her privacy and our security.” The vice president posted a letter his counsel sent to Gary Pruitt, the AP’s president and CEO.

On Friday, the AP reported the Pences used their AOL accounts to conduct official business since at least 2013.

Lauren Easton, the AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement: “AP removed the email address from subsequent stories after learning Mrs. Pence still used the account. The AP stands by its story, which addresses important transparency issues.”

Related posts:

  1. Pence Used A Private Email Account To Conduct State Business
  2. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  3. Authorities: Fire In Condo Building, No Serious Injuries
  4. Mexico Launches Nationwide Effort In US To Help Migrants
Related Posts
March_4_Trump_California_62689

The Latest: 10 Arrested In Pro-Trump Rally In Berkeley

Danny Castillon 0
JOIJ

NYPD Probing Possible Vandalism At Largely Jewish Cemetery

Danny Castillon 0
1703041408-Trump-Accuses-Obama-Of-Wiretapping

Trump Accuses Obama Of Tapping His Phones, Invokes Watergate

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video