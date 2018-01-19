Home WORLD Pence Has Long Pushed For Trump Policies On Israel
Pence Has Long Pushed For Trump Policies On Israel
(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence’s is heading to Israel following significant policy shifts by the Trump administration.
Pence will arrive after President Donald Trump made moves on two key issues that have long been top priorities for Pence: designating Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and curtailing aid for Palestinians.
Pence will be holding four days of meetings in Egypt, Jordan and Israel. It’s the first visit to the region by a top Trump official since the president announced plans in December to designate Jerusalem as the capital and begin the process of moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv, angering Palestinian leaders.
Pence was departing as lawmakers try to avert a potential federal government shutdown at midnight Friday. Senior White House officials say Pence plans to leave Friday evening as scheduled.

