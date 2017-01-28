Home NATIONAL Pence Helps Bring New Energy To Anti-Abortion Rally In DC
(AP) – In some ways, the March for Life in Washington was the same as it is every year.

Thousands of abortion opponents gathered on the National Mall on Friday, many wearing matching hats or scarves from their school or church groups, and listened to politicians calling for an end to legal abortion.

The difference was who was speaking and the real gains they’ve made in pursuing their agenda.

Vice President Mike Pence headlined the rally, the first time a sitting vice president has attended. White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke as well. The crowd was clearly larger and more energetic than in recent years.

Pence pledged that President Donald Trump will keep his promises to restrict funding for abortion and appoint an anti-abortion Supreme Court justice.

