Pence Hits Dem Presidential Candidates

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat in Baltimore, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Vice President Mike Pence accuses Democratic presidential candidates of promoting a “radical agenda.”

Speaking to a House Republican retreat in Baltimore, Pence said Democrats want open borders and socialized medicine. He noted that he struggled to maintain interest in the latest Democratic presidential debate in Houston.

Pence argued that President Trump’s tough border policies are working. He said the President has revived the economy while lowering taxes and unleashing American energy.

