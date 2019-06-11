Pence: Not Flying Rainbow Flag Was Right Decision

Vice President Mike Pence says keeping rainbow flags off of U.S. embassy flag poles is the right decision. At least four embassies had requested to fly the rainbow flag in honor of LGBT Pride Month, but were rejected by the State Department.

Pence told NBC News Monday that he supports having the American flag as the only one flying at our embassies, despite how passionate he and President Trump are to serve every American. Some diplomatic missions went ahead and displayed the rainbow flag in other areas, just not on the flagpole.