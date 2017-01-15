Home NATIONAL Pence Says He And Trump Welcome Examination Of Russia’s Role In Election
Pence Says He And Trump Welcome Examination Of Russia’s Role In Election
NATIONAL
0

Pence Says He And Trump Welcome Examination Of Russia’s Role In Election

0
0
Campaign 2016 Pence
now viewing

Pence Says He And Trump Welcome Examination Of Russia’s Role In Election

CRIME SCENE SHOOTING
now playing

Homicide Investigators Probe Shooting Death Of Apparent Burglar

auto deadly fatal crash-3
now playing

Harlingen Man Charged In Wreck That Killed Two Pharr Sisters

vip spa
now playing

Harlingen Police Say Spa Was A Front For Prostitution

city of brownsville
now playing

Brownsville To Mull Plastic Bag Ordinance Without An Environmental Fee

HIDDEN FIGURES
now playing

'Hidden Figures' Keeps Orbit At Top; Affleck, Scorsese Flop

VELMA AIKEN PARENT OF TEEN STOLEN AT BIRTH
now playing

SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents

MEXICAN TUNNELS MEXICO TUNNELS
now playing

Officials: Unfilled Border Tunnels In Mexico A Security Risk

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Introduces Measures To Tackle Fake News In Germany

CIA JOHN BRENNAN
now playing

UPDATE: Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump On Russia Threat

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Police Kill Man Who Fired Gun Outside Austin Church

(AP) — Vice President-elect Mike Pence says both he and Donald Trump welcome the oversight work by Congress into reports of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pence said the incoming administration believes there is “no evidence of impact on voting machines,” adding that “Donald Trump won the election fair and square.”  He said that “we certainly respect the right of Congress to provide oversight and make inquiries where they see appropriate,” but he said that “the American people have spoken.”  Pence said Sunday that there are efforts by the national media to “demean and question the legitimacy of this incoming administration.”

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Trump Says He May Maintain Some Russia Sanctions
  2. UPDATE: Outgoing CIA Chief Rips Into Trump On Russia Threat
  3. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  4. Palestinian Leader: Peace Could Suffer If US Embassy Moves
Related Posts
HIDDEN FIGURES

‘Hidden Figures’ Keeps Orbit At Top; Affleck, Scorsese Flop

jsalinas 0
VELMA AIKEN PARENT OF TEEN STOLEN AT BIRTH

SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents

jsalinas 0
MEXICAN TUNNELS MEXICO TUNNELS

Officials: Unfilled Border Tunnels In Mexico A Security Risk

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video