Pence Says Trump “Might” Speak Out If Crowd Chants “Send Her Back” Again

Vice President Mike Pence is suggesting President Trump might take action if the crowd at his next rally begins to chant “send her back.” On CBS’ Face The Nation, Pence said if the chants happen again, Trump might speak out in an effort against it.

Pence said millions of Americans share the President’s frustration against certain Congressional members who share what he calls anti-semitic rhetoric or make comments referring to border patrol agents as running concentration camps. He says Trump will continue to call out people who make comments he feels go against the United States.