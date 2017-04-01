Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies

(AP) – Once he’s sworn in, President-elect Donald Trump will move swiftly to undo Democratic President Barack Obama’s policies. That’s the message from Vice President-elect Mike Pence to House Republicans at a Capitol Hill strategy session Wednesday. On Jan. 20, Trump will use his power through executive orders to target the health care law and other policies.

New York Rep. Chris Collins and Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner specifically mentioned health care, though it’s unclear what changes could be made through executive order on the nearly 7-year-old law. Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold says Pence told the GOP: “What can be done with a pen and a phone can be undone with a pen and a phone.”