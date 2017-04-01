Home NATIONAL Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies
Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies
NATIONAL
0

Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies

0
0
mike-pence
now viewing

Pence Says Trump Will Quickly Work To Undo Obama Policies

marijuana-joints-being-lit
now playing

Marijuana Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump Inauguration

charles-manson-1
now playing

UPDATE: Official: Manson Alive Amid Illness Reports

UPDATE: Israeli Soldier To Be Sentenced On Jan. 15

instanbul-attack-nigh-club-suspect
now playing

UPDATE: Turkey Says It Knows Identity Of Shooter

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Tells GOP That Democrats 'own' Health Law

obamacare
now playing

Obama Argues For Preserving Health Care Law

shooting-investigation
now playing

Police Say Facebook Postings Feud Led To Gunfire, 4 Wounded

winter-storm-blizzard-weather
now playing

Southern States Bracing For Potential Of Snow, Sleet, Ice

Nahomi Rodriguez san benito mcdonlds disappearance
now playing

Special Law Enforcement Operation Fails To Turn Up Missing San Benito Teen

150305-sepulveda_two
now playing

Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge

(AP) – Once he’s sworn in, President-elect Donald Trump will move swiftly to undo Democratic President Barack Obama’s policies.  That’s the message from Vice President-elect Mike Pence to House Republicans at a Capitol Hill strategy session Wednesday.  On Jan. 20, Trump will use his power through executive orders to target the health care law and other policies.

New York Rep. Chris Collins and Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner specifically mentioned health care, though it’s unclear what changes could be made through executive order on the nearly 7-year-old law.  Texas Rep. Blake Farenthold says Pence told the GOP: “What can be done with a pen and a phone can be undone with a pen and a phone.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Tells GOP That Democrats ‘own’ Health Law
  2. Obama, Pence To Capitol As Health Care Overhaul Fight Begins
  3. Obama Argues For Preserving Health Care Law
  4. AMA Asks GOP How It Would Replace ‘Obamacare’
Related Posts
marijuana-joints-being-lit

Marijuana Advocates To Hand Out Joints At Trump Inauguration

jsalinas 0
charles-manson-1

UPDATE: Official: Manson Alive Amid Illness Reports

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump

Trump Tells GOP That Democrats ‘own’ Health Law

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video