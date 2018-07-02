Home NATIONAL Pence Says US Will Roll Out ‘toughest’ Sanctions
Pence Says US Will Roll Out ‘toughest’ Sanctions
NATIONAL
0

Pence Says US Will Roll Out ‘toughest’ Sanctions

0
0
NORTH KOREA SANCTIONS
now viewing

Pence Says US Will Roll Out ‘toughest’ Sanctions

SENATE LEADER MITCH MCONNEL
now playing

Senate Leaders Announce 2-Year Budget Deal

They want to erase us. Hunger used to target Rohingya
now playing

"They want to erase us." Hunger Used To Target Rohingya

Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA
now playing

US Adding Air Power, Intelligence Gathering In Afghanistan

duncanville and desoto hs basketball fight
now playing

Fight Involving High School Basketball Teams Under Investigation; Watch Video

HURRICANE WARNING SIGN IN SOUTH TEXAS COASTAL BEND REGION
now playing

Hurricane Harvey Causes Baby Boom

Army v Navy
now playing

Sexual Assault Reports Doubled At West Point

CHEDDAR MAN
now playing

DNA Suggests 10,000-Year-Old Brit Had Dark Skin, Blue Eyes

TRUMP DONALD SALUTING
now playing

White House Advances Idea Of Military Parade

SPACE X SPARMAN HEAVY ROCKET LAUNCH
now playing

Space Sports Car Now Flying Toward Asteroid Belt Beyond Mars

donald trump
now playing

Trump Decried For Comment On NFL Player's Death

(AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. is preparing to announce the “toughest and most aggressive” economic sanctions against North Korea in the coming days, boosting pressure on the bellicose government during the Winter Olympics.

Says Pence: “The United States of America will soon unveil the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea ever – and we will continue to isolate North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all.”

Pence, who is set to lead the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremonies Friday, made the announcement in Japan Wednesday, following meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Pence says the purpose of his trip is to ensure the North can’t “hijack” the games, and his schedule includes symbolic events designed to highlight North Korea’s human rights abuses and nuclear program.

Related posts:

  1. Sister Of North Korean Leader To Come To South For Olympics
  2. Rio Hondo Bridge Re-Opening Delayed Until April
  3. Trump Blasts ‘stupidity’ Of US Immigration Laws
  4. Castro Looking Into Possible 2020 Presidential Run
Related Posts
SENATE LEADER MITCH MCONNEL

Senate Leaders Announce 2-Year Budget Deal

jsalinas 0
Aerial view of the Pentagon, Arlington, VA

US Adding Air Power, Intelligence Gathering In Afghanistan

jsalinas 0
Army v Navy

Sexual Assault Reports Doubled At West Point

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video