Pence Scheduled To Visit McAllen Detention Center Today

(McAllen, TX) — Vice President Mike Pence, his wife and a bipartisan group of senators are scheduled to be in McAllen today to visit a detention center for illegal immigrants. Pence was in San Diego, California yesterday, where he answered a variety of questions on immigration and border security. He said Congress needs to reform immigration laws and work with President Donald Trump, adding that he believes that many immigrants are taking advantage of the nation’s asylum laws. He said he grieves for immigrants who have died, but he laid much of the blame on human trafficking.

